Gurugram, Jind hit 'severe' air quality levels

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh also struggle with pollution

Haryana's Narnaul (390), Rohtak (376), Bahadurgarh (368), Manesar (320), Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri (both 353) weren't far behind on the pollution charts.

Faridabad and Ambala had slightly better numbers at 268 and 234.

Over in Punjab, Amritsar (224), Jalandhar (247), and Ludhiana (271) all struggled with poor air too.

Chandigarh was a bit better off with a moderate AQI of 147, but overall, the region's air is raising health concerns for everyone—especially if you're out and about.