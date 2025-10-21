Jaipur: Over 100 firecracker injuries reported on Diwali night
This Diwali in Jaipur, firecrackers led to over 100 injuries, with a significant number of them being children.
SMS Hospital saw 99 emergency cases, and 20 people were admitted for various injuries, with 8-9 children needing surgery for serious eye injuries.
Reports came in from Jaipur and nearby areas, making it a tough night for many families.
Kids with eye injuries could lose vision
Along with the major cases, several kids ended up with eye injuries that doctors say could affect their vision for life.
The city also saw about a dozen small fires, including a shop blaze near Chogan Stadium and two cars set on fire.
Firecracker injuries remain a big worry
Police said strict checks helped prevent bigger accidents, but firecracker injuries—especially among kids—remain a big worry during festive times, as highlighted by medical reports.