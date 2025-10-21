Jaipur: Over 100 firecracker injuries reported on Diwali night India Oct 21, 2025

This Diwali in Jaipur, firecrackers led to over 100 injuries, with a significant number of them being children.

SMS Hospital saw 99 emergency cases, and 20 people were admitted for various injuries, with 8-9 children needing surgery for serious eye injuries.

Reports came in from Jaipur and nearby areas, making it a tough night for many families.