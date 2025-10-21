How Arunachal's Kaimoi village became best tourism village

Kaimoi village in Arunachal Pradesh 's Longding district has been awarded the "Best Tourism Village Award 2025" for its sustainable and community-led tourism model. The award was given on World Tourism Day (September 27) by the State Tourism Department. Once a conflict-ridden area, Kaimoi has now transformed into an eco-cultural paradise that honors both nature and tradition.

Collective vision Gram Sabha held to discuss responsible tourism development The transformation of Kaimoi village is a result of collective decision-making and shared vision among its residents. The villagers held a Gram Sabha to discuss responsible tourism development that would enhance their ecosystem and culture. Their plans include building eco-friendly accommodations, organizing cultural exchange programs, and promoting outdoor activities like bird-watching.

Community involvement Women play vital role in initiative The success of Kaimoi's tourism model is due to the active participation of local bodies such as the Kaimoi Tourism Society, Women's Society, Student Union, and Youth Committee. This inclusive approach ensures that tourism benefits are equitably shared among villagers. Women play a vital role in this initiative, with five women's groups working to keep the area pollution-free.

Rural success Model for sustainable tourism Kaimoi village is now a model for sustainable tourism where nature, culture, and community coexist harmoniously. The village promotes slow tourism, encouraging travelers to stay longer and engage deeper with local life. Visitors are invited not just to see the sights, but to connect with the community as they contribute to its journey toward sustainability.