India Meteorological Department confirms southwest monsoon onset in Kerala
The southwest monsoon officially kicked off in Kerala on June 4, 2026, according to the India Meteorological Department.
This signals the start of the rainy season across India, with Kerala expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while the monsoon has already covered Mahe and the Lakshadweep region.
The rain clouds are now moving north toward Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and will soon reach the Northeast.
Kerala's location triggers early monsoon
Kerala's spot along the Arabian Sea means it's always first in line for monsoon rains.
As northern India heats up each summer, it pulls in moisture-heavy winds from the Indian Ocean.
When these winds hit Kerala and climb over the Western Ghats mountains, they cool down fast, causing those famous early showers.
Even though global climate patterns like El Nino can shake things up a bit each year, Kerala's geography keeps it at center stage for India's monsoon kickoff.