India Meteorological Department confirms southwest monsoon onset in Kerala

Kerala's location triggers early monsoon

Kerala's spot along the Arabian Sea means it's always first in line for monsoon rains.

As northern India heats up each summer, it pulls in moisture-heavy winds from the Indian Ocean.

When these winds hit Kerala and climb over the Western Ghats mountains, they cool down fast, causing those famous early showers.

Even though global climate patterns like El Nino can shake things up a bit each year, Kerala's geography keeps it at center stage for India's monsoon kickoff.