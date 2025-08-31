India needs $467 billion to meet climate goals by 2030
India has to find an extra $467 billion by 2030 if it wants to cut carbon emissions from its power, steel, cement, and road transport sectors—some of the country's biggest polluters.
According to a fresh study from the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), steel and cement are especially tough (and expensive) to clean up, needing $251 billion and $141 billion each.
Funding ask less than earlier estimates
Switching the power sector to renewables will take another $47 billion, while making road transport cleaner needs about $18 billion.
The good news? This funding ask is actually less than earlier estimates—but it's still crucial for India's climate promises under the Paris Agreement.
If these changes happen, CSEP says India could avoid pumping out 6.9 billion tons of CO2 by 2030.
The authors recommend tapping local resources and private companies—and also highlight that international climate finance will be key for making real progress.