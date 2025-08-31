PM Modi attends SCO summit in China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tianjin, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit this weekend.
The event kicked off with a big group photo featuring leaders like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
This year's summit marks 25 years since the SCO was founded and sets out a new 10-year plan for its members.
More about the summit
Hosted by China for the fifth time, the summit brings together representatives from over 20 countries—including India, Russia, and several from Central Asia and beyond.
With global tensions running high, there's a real focus on teamwork among developing nations (the 'Global South').
The agenda typically covers issues such as boosting trade and tackling terrorism—basically working together for more stability and growth across the region.