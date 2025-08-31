Next Article
Modi, Xi discuss Panchsheel principles at SCO summit
At the SCO summit in Tianjin, Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time in over three years.
They talked about the Panchsheel principles—basically, five rules for peaceful coexistence—and both leaders highlighted how trust, respect, and cooperation are key to moving forward.
What are the Panchsheel principles?
First agreed upon by India and China back in 1954, the Panchsheel principles lay out five simple ground rules: respect each other's borders, don't attack each other, don't interfere in internal affairs, treat each other as equals and with mutual benefit, and aim for peaceful coexistence.
These ideas were shaped by former leaders Nehru and Zhou Enlai to help both countries get along better.