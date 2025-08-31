Modi, Xi discuss Panchsheel principles at SCO summit

What are the Panchsheel principles?

First agreed upon by India and China back in 1954, the Panchsheel principles lay out five simple ground rules: respect each other's borders, don't attack each other, don't interfere in internal affairs, treat each other as equals and with mutual benefit, and aim for peaceful coexistence.

These ideas were shaped by former leaders Nehru and Zhou Enlai to help both countries get along better.