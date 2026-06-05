India objects to Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan elections, insists region is Indian
India
India is not happy about Pakistan planning elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, a region India says has belonged to it since 1947.
The Indian government called out these elections as strongly objected, insisting the area is part of its Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh territories and that no vote or administrative move can change that.
MEA: Pakistan must vacate Indian territories
India also accused Pakistan of using these elections to distract from bigger problems in the region, like human rights issues and political repression.
The Ministry of External Affairs didn't hold back, saying Pakistan "illegally remains in possession of Indian territories" and must vacate them.