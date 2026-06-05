India objects to Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan elections, insists region is Indian India Jun 05, 2026

India is not happy about Pakistan planning elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, a region India says has belonged to it since 1947.

The Indian government called out these elections as strongly objected, insisting the area is part of its Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh territories and that no vote or administrative move can change that.