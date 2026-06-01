India Oman trade pact effective June 1 opens Oman's ports India Jun 06, 2026

India's trade agreement with Oman came into force on June 1, and it's already in action as of June 1.

Thanks to this deal, Indian businesses can now use Oman's ports (Sohar, Salalah, and Duqm) as gateways to send goods faster and more efficiently to West Asia and Africa.

The move is set to make regional expansion smoother for Indian exporters by tapping into Oman's strong logistics network and free trade perks.