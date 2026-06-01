India Oman trade pact effective June 1 opens Oman's ports
India's trade agreement with Oman came into force on June 1, and it's already in action as of June 1.
Thanks to this deal, Indian businesses can now use Oman's ports (Sohar, Salalah, and Duqm) as gateways to send goods faster and more efficiently to West Asia and Africa.
The move is set to make regional expansion smoother for Indian exporters by tapping into Oman's strong logistics network and free trade perks.
Omani ports expedite Indian exports
Sohar Port connects Indian exports to the Gulf and East Africa in under two weeks.
Salalah is all about speedy food shipments, using high-tech systems for quick turnaround.
Duqm gives India a strategic edge: it's the entry point to the Middle East's biggest economic zone, opening even more doors for Indian companies looking abroad.