India pauses Indus Waters Treaty citing Pakistan's cross-border terrorism backing
India
India has hit pause on the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, pointing to Pakistan's alleged backing of cross-border terrorism.
This decision follows the April 2025 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives and India's Operation Sindoor against terrorist sites.
According to the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the treaty will only restart if Pakistan's alleged terror support ends for good.
Baglihar gates unopened, India dismisses ruling
With the treaty suspended, water management at places like Jammu and Kashmir's Baglihar Dam has suffered: its gates haven't opened in more than a year.
India also dismissed a recent Court of Arbitration ruling about how the treaty should be interpreted, calling it "null and void."