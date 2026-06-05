India pauses Indus Waters Treaty citing Pakistan's cross-border terrorism backing India Jun 05, 2026

India has hit pause on the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, pointing to Pakistan's alleged backing of cross-border terrorism.

This decision follows the April 2025 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives and India's Operation Sindoor against terrorist sites.

According to the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the treaty will only restart if Pakistan's alleged terror support ends for good.