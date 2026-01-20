India ranks 16th in new 'Responsible Nations Index'

This index looks at how countries handle things like quality of life, fairness, good governance, sustainability, and international relations—basically, how they treat people and the planet. India scored 0.55151 on the composite index, reflecting progress but also room to grow.

Why does this matter?

Former President Kovind called the index a "mirror of morality," saying it shows whether nations are truly just to their people.

The whole idea is to shift focus from power to responsibility—reminding everyone that being a global leader means more than just economic strength; it's about ethical choices too.