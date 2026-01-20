India ranks 16th in new 'Responsible Nations Index'
India just landed 16th out of 154 countries in the first-ever Responsible Nations Index, launched Monday by the World Intellectual Forum.
That's ahead of big names like the US (22nd), China (42nd), and Russia (55th).
Singapore took the top spot, with Switzerland and Denmark close behind.
What makes a nation "responsible" here?
This index looks at how countries handle things like quality of life, fairness, good governance, sustainability, and international relations—basically, how they treat people and the planet.
India scored 0.55151 on the composite index, reflecting progress but also room to grow.
Why does this matter?
Former President Kovind called the index a "mirror of morality," saying it shows whether nations are truly just to their people.
The whole idea is to shift focus from power to responsibility—reminding everyone that being a global leader means more than just economic strength; it's about ethical choices too.