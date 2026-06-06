India rejects Pakistan's Jammu and Kashmir remarks at UNGA India Jun 06, 2026

At a recent U.N. General Assembly session, India firmly rejected Pakistan's remarks about Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish called out Pakistan for using its platform at the U.N. to push "biased and false narratives," and made it clear that, in India's view, Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.