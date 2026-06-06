India rejects Pakistan's Jammu and Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India
At a recent U.N. General Assembly session, India firmly rejected Pakistan's remarks about Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish called out Pakistan for using its platform at the U.N. to push "biased and false narratives," and made it clear that, in India's view, Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.
Parvathaneni Harish urges Security Council expansion
Harish didn't stop there: he also said it's time to update the U.N. Security Council, which he described as stuck in the past.
Backed by countries like Brazil, Germany, and Japan, India wants more seats added so the council better reflects today's world.