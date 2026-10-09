'Unwarranted': India slams JD Vance's 'indentured servants' remark
What's the story
India has criticized United States Vice President JD Vance for his remarks on the US decision to suspend applications under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program, where he labeled H1-B workers "indentured servants." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Vance's comments were "unwarranted" and ignored the contributions of Indian professionals to the US economy and innovation ecosystem. The MEA emphasized that America's history has been shaped by generations of immigrants who contributed to its growth and prosperity.
Visa clarification
MEA clarifies impact of PERM suspension
The MEA also clarified that the suspension of PERM applications does not affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or their holders and dependents.
However, it could impact the green-card process for eligible employees of affected companies.
The US administration has maintained that its actions are aimed at protecting American workers and addressing alleged abuses of the visa system.
Controversial remarks
'H-1B workers are indentured servants'
Vance had accused companies like Microsoft of replacing American workers with foreign employees, citing layoffs and H-1B visa grants as evidence.
He described H-1B workers as "indentured servants," saying they were subordinate to their companies due to their immigration status being tied to employment.
The US government has suspended eight companies from the PERM program, including Indian IT firms Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and HCL, along with Microsoft, Adobe, and Capgemini.
Twitter Post
Vance singles out Microsoft for replacing American workers with foreigners
#WATCH | US Vice President JD Vance says, "There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused this system more than Microsoft. In the last year, Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers. At the same time, the company benefited from 6,300 H-1B visas… pic.twitter.com/0Yj0aUOpIb— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026
Sponsorship impact
Suspension affects ability to sponsor foreign workers for green cards
The suspension affects these companies' ability to sponsor eligible foreign workers for employment-based green cards.
Its implications for individual workers will depend on their circumstances and application status.
The move comes amid ongoing debates over the role of outsourcing firms in hiring foreign labor and alleged abuses of the US immigration system.