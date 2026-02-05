Trump claimed India won't buy Russian oil; MEA now responds 

India has responded to United States President Donald Trump 's claim that it has agreed to stop buying Russian oil. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that ensuring energy security for India's 1.4 billion people is its top priority. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "In so far as India's energy security or sourcing is concerned...ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government."

Energy diversification India emphasizes energy security amid Trump's Russian oil claim Jaiswal added that India's strategy revolves around diversifying energy sourcing according to market conditions and international dynamics. He said, "Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this." In his announcement, Trump had also claimed that India will buy much more oil from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela, after stopping Russian oil purchases.

Venezuela partnership India open to buying Venezuelan oil as part of strategy To that claim, Jaiswal said that India is open to buying oil from Venezuela as part of its energy diversification strategy. He said, "As far as Venezuela is concerned, it has been a long-standing partner for us...We were importing energy and crude oil from Venezuela until 2019-20, after which we had to stop." "Consistent with our approach to energy security, India remains open to exploring the commercial merits of any crude supply, including from Venezuela."

