India set to roll out national automated donor swap registry
India is set to roll out a coordinated national registry to help more people get the transplants they need.
This new system, built by NOTTO, uses automated matching so patients who have willing but incompatible donors can swap organs with others in the same situation, all through a centralized, automated platform.
National protocol mandates simultaneous transplant surgeries
The protocol has been shared with states and Union Territories for immediate nationwide rollout and matches donor-recipient pairs based on compatibility, making sure surgeries happen at the same time to avoid last-minute dropouts.
With legal approvals required within two weeks, things move faster for patients.
The hope is this will add 3,000 to 4,000 extra kidney transplants every year, much needed since chronic kidney disease affects about 16% of Indian adults and current transplant numbers fall way short of demand.