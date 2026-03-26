India sets up 24x7 helpline for citizens in Gulf region
With things heating up in the Gulf region, India has rolled out a round-the-clock helpline to support its citizens there.
The Ministry of External Affairs is taking calls and helping with emergencies, while a new control room keeps state governments and the Indian community in the loop.
Officials say they're sharing regular travel and safety updates so everyone stays informed.
Evacuation efforts are on
Even with airspace issues over Kuwait and Bahrain, air travel between India and Gulf countries remains operational, with airlines including those from Oman and Saudi Arabia continuing to operate services.
For those in high-risk areas, authorities are arranging alternative routes through Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
Evacuation efforts are ongoing, with extra help for visas and logistics to make sure everyone gets home safely.