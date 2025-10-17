India shifts trade strategy: FTAs now focus on local industries

Why the change? Global trade tensions and India's new approach

With global trade tensions rising, India's looking for smarter partnerships that protect local jobs and industries.

Goyal summed it up, saying these FTAs are "crafted with national interest at the core," designed to generate jobs, boost manufacturing, and strengthen the services sector, while opening new markets for Indian goods and services.

The big idea: India wants to boost manufacturing and jobs at home, learn from past trade mistakes, and stay competitive without risking its own economy.