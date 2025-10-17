JEE Main 2025: New exam pattern, negative marking for all India Oct 17, 2025

Big update for JEE Main aspirants: From January 2025, the NTA is rolling out a new exam pattern.

All Section B questions are now compulsory, so no more picking and choosing numerical value questions.

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) will have 75 questions—20 MCQs and 5 numerical value questions each in physics, chemistry, and maths.

For the first time, negative marking will apply to both MCQs and numerical value questions.