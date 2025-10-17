JEE Main 2025: New exam pattern, negative marking for all
Big update for JEE Main aspirants: From January 2025, the NTA is rolling out a new exam pattern.
All Section B questions are now compulsory, so no more picking and choosing numerical value questions.
Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) will have 75 questions—20 MCQs and 5 numerical value questions each in physics, chemistry, and maths.
For the first time, negative marking will apply to both MCQs and numerical value questions.
Tie-breaker rules have also changed
If two students tie, higher maths scores will decide who comes out ahead, then physics and chemistry.
Still tied? The ratio of wrong to right answers will be checked.
No age limit for JEE Main
In a welcome move, there's no longer an age limit for JEE Main. Anyone meeting the academic requirements can give it a shot, no matter their age.
Just remember to check the updated list of exam centers, as there are fewer this year.