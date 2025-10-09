India to boost pulses production by 40% in 6 years
India is rolling out a major plan to boost pulses production by 40% over the next six years.
The government wants to hit 350 lakh tons by the 2030-31 crop year, with the "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses" kicking off from 2025-26.
Backed by a hefty ₹11,440 crore budget, the mission is all about making India self-reliant in pulses.
What is the plan?
The plan is to expand pulses farming from the current 275 lakh hectares to 310 lakh hectares by 2030-31, focusing on popular varieties like tur, urad, and masur.
Farmers will get support through high-yield, disease-resistant seeds and guaranteed procurement, while special attention goes to improving 100 underperforming areas.
The goal? More homegrown pulses, fewer imports, and better support for farmers along the way.