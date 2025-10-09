India to boost pulses production by 40% in 6 years India Oct 09, 2025

India is rolling out a major plan to boost pulses production by 40% over the next six years.

The government wants to hit 350 lakh tons by the 2030-31 crop year, with the "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses" kicking off from 2025-26.

Backed by a hefty ₹11,440 crore budget, the mission is all about making India self-reliant in pulses.