India to finish Maoist menace by March 31: Amit Shah

Strategy includes redeploying security forces and welfare schemes

Special CoBRA units are now focused on searching for Maoist operatives such as Misir Besra, especially in Jharkhand, a major hotspot for these groups.

Security teams are being shifted between states such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to ramp up pressure where it is needed most.

There is also a joint operation across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha, with about three BSF battalions and a BSF sector office expected to withdraw from Koraput district and adjoining areas of Odisha; the sector office could relocate to Kandhamal and the battalions may be redeployed for border duties or to Manipur.

The government hopes this mix of force and support will finally end decades of Naxal violence.