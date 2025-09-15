India to get more immigration counters at international airports

Fast track immigration

The Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which lets pre-verified Indian citizens and OCI cardholders breeze through checks, is currently available at 13 airports and will eventually be launched at 21 major airports.

Out of 3 lakh registered users, 2.65 lakh have already used the service.

Plus, in 2024 alone, India issued over 32 lakh e-visas and handled nearly 5 lakh e-FRRO services.