India to get more immigration counters at international airports
Heading abroad this festive season? Good news—India's Union Home Ministry is making airport immigration smoother.
Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has ordered more counters and round-the-clock staff at all international airports, aiming to cut down those long waiting lines.
Fast track immigration
The Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which lets pre-verified Indian citizens and OCI cardholders breeze through checks, is currently available at 13 airports and will eventually be launched at 21 major airports.
Out of 3 lakh registered users, 2.65 lakh have already used the service.
Plus, in 2024 alone, India issued over 32 lakh e-visas and handled nearly 5 lakh e-FRRO services.