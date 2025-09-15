Snap OS 2.0 for AR glasses announced: What has changed?
What's the story
Snap has unveiled the second version of its Snap OS operating system, specifically designed for the upcoming Snap Spectacles AR glasses. The update brings a host of new features, including an improved web browser with faster load times and support for WebXR. It also introduces a new home screen with widgets and bookmarks, making it more user-friendly than before.
Mainstream push
Snap Spectacles AR glasses
The fifth generation of Snap Spectacles was launched last year, but only for developers. The consumer version is still in the works and is expected to be released sometime in 2026. With the launch of Snap OS 2.0, the company is looking to make its AR glasses more practical and usable in real-world scenarios, rather than just as a tech demo.
Feature highlights
New lenses and travel mode
Snap OS 2.0 also brings a new Spotlight lens, letting users view content from Snapchat creators in 3D, without needing a phone. A Gallery lens has been added to help users view and organize their moments from Spectacles in an interactive carousel before sharing or posting them. The update also includes a travel mode that keeps all AR content anchored even when you're on the move.
User experience
Gallery and Spotlight apps
The new software update includes a gallery app for playing back videos recorded from the Specs's cameras. A Spotlight app lets you watch trending videos from Snapchat's TikTok-like feature, with comments displayed in a separate window to make the most of AR's extra space. AI-enabled live translation is another highlight, offering voice-to-text translations from over 40 languages, albeit slowly at times.
Future outlook
Snap's vision for the future of computing
Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel envisions a new kind of computer, one that is AI-first and can understand users' needs. He describes it as "personalized, contextual, and shared." This vision is at the core of Snap's plan for Specs. The company wants to avoid the "social isolation" associated with full VR and maintain a sense of connection with the outside world.