Snap OS 2.0 for AR glasses announced: What has changed?

Snap has unveiled the second version of its Snap OS operating system, specifically designed for the upcoming Snap Spectacles AR glasses. The update brings a host of new features, including an improved web browser with faster load times and support for WebXR. It also introduces a new home screen with widgets and bookmarks, making it more user-friendly than before.

Mainstream push Snap Spectacles AR glasses The fifth generation of Snap Spectacles was launched last year, but only for developers. The consumer version is still in the works and is expected to be released sometime in 2026. With the launch of Snap OS 2.0, the company is looking to make its AR glasses more practical and usable in real-world scenarios, rather than just as a tech demo.

Feature highlights New lenses and travel mode Snap OS 2.0 also brings a new Spotlight lens, letting users view content from Snapchat creators in 3D, without needing a phone. A Gallery lens has been added to help users view and organize their moments from Spectacles in an interactive carousel before sharing or posting them. The update also includes a travel mode that keeps all AR content anchored even when you're on the move.

User experience Gallery and Spotlight apps The new software update includes a gallery app for playing back videos recorded from the Specs's cameras. A Spotlight app lets you watch trending videos from Snapchat's TikTok-like feature, with comments displayed in a separate window to make the most of AR's extra space. AI-enabled live translation is another highlight, offering voice-to-text translations from over 40 languages, albeit slowly at times.