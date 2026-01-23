India to host 2nd Global Buddhist Summit in January
India is gearing up to host the second Global Buddhist Summit on January 24-25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation and the Ministry of Culture, the event is likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi and centers around "Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence."
Why should you care?
This summit brings together over 800 participants—including top monks, scholars, and leaders—from all over the world.
They'll dive into how Buddhist ideas can help tackle today's big issues like tech overload, consumerism, and environmental sustainability.
With sessions on social harmony, ethical entrepreneurship, science for sustainable living, and more—it's all about finding real-world solutions through ancient wisdom.