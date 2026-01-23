India to host 2nd Global Buddhist Summit in January India Jan 23, 2026

India is gearing up to host the second Global Buddhist Summit on January 24-25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation and the Ministry of Culture, the event is likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi and centers around "Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence."