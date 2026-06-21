India to host BRICS NSA meeting June 22 and 23

BRICS to tackle terrorism and cyber

The meeting will check in on how BRICS countries are working together against terrorism and cyber threats.

China plans to bring up both global and regional security issues ahead of September leaders' summit.

Key names attending include Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Nezamipour, plus new members like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joining this expanded platform for international cooperation.