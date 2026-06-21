India to host BRICS NSA meeting June 22 and 23
India is set to host the BRICS National Security Advisers's Meeting in India on June 22-23, with NSA Ajit Doval expected to chair the talks.
The main focus? Tackling new-age security challenges and how tech is shaping global safety.
It's a big moment for India as it holds the rotating presidency of the now 11-member group.
BRICS to tackle terrorism and cyber
The meeting will check in on how BRICS countries are working together against terrorism and cyber threats.
China plans to bring up both global and regional security issues ahead of September leaders' summit.
Key names attending include Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Nezamipour, plus new members like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joining this expanded platform for international cooperation.