India to launch national carbon capture initiative for cleaner coal India Sep 11, 2025

India is preparing to launch a national carbon capture initiative to help make its coal use cleaner and meet climate goals.

Discussed this week by NITI Aayog's Rajnath Ram, the plan will back new tech that captures CO2 right where it's made, keeping emissions out of the air.

It's all part of India's bigger goal to ramp up non-fossil fuel power to 500 GW by 2030, while still meeting growing energy needs.