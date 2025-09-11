India to launch national carbon capture initiative for cleaner coal
India is preparing to launch a national carbon capture initiative to help make its coal use cleaner and meet climate goals.
Discussed this week by NITI Aayog's Rajnath Ram, the plan will back new tech that captures CO2 right where it's made, keeping emissions out of the air.
It's all part of India's bigger goal to ramp up non-fossil fuel power to 500 GW by 2030, while still meeting growing energy needs.
Ram says new initiative could boost energy security
Speaking at a recent coal summit, Ram highlighted that converting coal to synthetic natural gas could cut India's natural gas imports in half if the tech becomes practical.
To keep electricity reliable, India aims to add 97 GW of coal power by 2035 but wants to do it with lower emissions.
The new initiative could offer funding support ranging from 50% to 100% for select projects, hoping this support speeds up cleaner energy solutions and boosts energy security.