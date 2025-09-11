Next Article
Nadda asks states to prepare action plans against malaria, dengue
Union Health Minister JP Nadda wants states and Union Territories—especially around Delhi NCR—to step up their fight against malaria and dengue.
He's asked them to come up with action plans in the next 20 days, and is pushing for more public awareness, steady medicine supplies, better diagnostics, and mosquito-free hospitals.
India has made progress against malaria
India has cut malaria cases by 78% from 2015 to 2024, but the goal is zero cases nationwide by 2030.
In fact, 160 districts reported no malaria at all between 2022 and 2024.
Dengue still pops up almost everywhere except Ladakh, so the government is focusing on surveillance, community involvement, and handing out free testing kits through hundreds of hospitals and labs across the country.