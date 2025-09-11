Nadda asks states to prepare action plans against malaria, dengue

India has made progress against malaria

India has cut malaria cases by 78% from 2015 to 2024, but the goal is zero cases nationwide by 2030.

In fact, 160 districts reported no malaria at all between 2022 and 2024.

Dengue still pops up almost everywhere except Ladakh, so the government is focusing on surveillance, community involvement, and handing out free testing kits through hundreds of hospitals and labs across the country.