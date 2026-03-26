India to offer free AI, digital media training for youth

MyWAVES platform launched for users to create and share content

These moves are designed to boost India's creative economy (think media, entertainment, and content creation) by making tech more accessible for everyone.

There's also a new MyWAVES platform where users can make and share their own digital content.

Plus, rural viewers will get easier access to public TV services such as DD Free Dish right from their TVs (no extra set-top box needed) thanks to built-in satellite tuners and an upgraded program guide.