India-UK relations: PM Modi invites UK firms to invest in energy

India's ambitious energy goals and nuclear power plans

India's aiming high—planning to boost renewable energy capacity from 256 GW now to 500 GW by 2030, and a massive 1800 GW by 2047.

To make this happen, the government's updating laws so private companies can help build up nuclear power, with a 100 GW target for 2047.

Indian companies like Tata Power are already scouting locations for new nuclear plants.