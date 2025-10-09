Next Article
India-UK relations: PM Modi invites UK firms to invest in energy
India
Prime Minister Modi just invited UK businesses to invest in India's nuclear and renewable energy sectors, announcing that private companies will soon be able to join the nuclear space.
This is all part of a bigger push to deepen India-UK ties and bring in fresh ideas and tech for cleaner, greener energy.
India's ambitious energy goals and nuclear power plans
India's aiming high—planning to boost renewable energy capacity from 256 GW now to 500 GW by 2030, and a massive 1800 GW by 2047.
To make this happen, the government's updating laws so private companies can help build up nuclear power, with a 100 GW target for 2047.
Indian companies like Tata Power are already scouting locations for new nuclear plants.