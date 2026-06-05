India urges Bangladesh to speed up verification of undocumented migrants

Bangladesh accuses India's BSF, boosts patrols

This push comes as things get tense at the border.

Bangladesh has accused India's Border Security Force of trying to "push-in" groups of people across the border, especially in places like Jhenaidah and Jessore.

In response, Bangladesh has ramped up its border patrols, while India insists that all issues should be handled through official channels.

The whole situation highlights just how complicated managing this shared border can get for both countries.