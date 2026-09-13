India wraps up 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi
India
India just wrapped up hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with leaders zeroing in on practical ways to help developing countries.
The big themes? Making BRICS projects more useful and accessible: think resilience, innovation, and working together for real change.
BRICS priorities: health food security energy
Health, food security, energy, digital public infrastructure, and disaster resilience were top priorities.
India showed off its active leadership with more than 350 meetings across nearly 30 cities.
Wrapping things up on a positive note, PM Modi wished President Xi well as China gears up to host the next summit in 2027, so expect these global conversations to keep rolling.