IndiaAI Summit 2026 kicks off in New Delhi India Feb 18, 2026

India just kicked off one of the biggest AI summits at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi—running till February 20.

It's the first major international AI event in the Global South, hosted by the Government of India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission and opened by PM Modi, aiming to make AI more inclusive and impactful.