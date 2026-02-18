IndiaAI Summit 2026 kicks off in New Delhi
India just kicked off one of the biggest AI summits at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi—running till February 20.
It's the first major international AI event in the Global South, hosted by the Government of India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission and opened by PM Modi, aiming to make AI more inclusive and impactful.
What to expect at the summit
Expect numerous sessions on topics like safe AI, human capital, and economic growth.
The expo is huge—600+ startups, 13 country pavilions, and visitors from more than 45 countries.
IndiaAI mission budget and casebooks
India launched six new casebooks showing real-world AI solutions in health, education, energy, and more.
With about ₹10,372 crore in the IndiaAI Mission budget and big missions like deploying 38K GPUs, India's pushing to lead responsible AI that benefits everyone—not just tech giants.