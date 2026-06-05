Indian Army personnel's proposal in uniform in ANI viral video

Netizens split over Army uniform proposal

People online are split: some see these proposals as heartwarming milestones, while others question if it's okay to do this in military settings.

There's talk that the Army may seek an explanation over his public proposal.

For context, CAATS is one of the Army's top schools, training Indian and foreign officers for tough missions like parachute drops and rescue operations in places as challenging as Siachen Glacier.