Indian Army personnel's proposal in uniform in ANI viral video
An Indian Army personnel's proposal to his partner, right after a ceremonial event and still in uniform, has taken social media by storm.
The video, shared by ANI, shows him kneeling before a woman in a blue sari as the crowd looks on.
This comes just after another similar viral moment from Captain Bharat Bhardwaj at Nashik's Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS).
Netizens split over Army uniform proposal
People online are split: some see these proposals as heartwarming milestones, while others question if it's okay to do this in military settings.
There's talk that the Army may seek an explanation over his public proposal.
For context, CAATS is one of the Army's top schools, training Indian and foreign officers for tough missions like parachute drops and rescue operations in places as challenging as Siachen Glacier.