Indian biker faces ₹1cr hospital bill after Dubai accident
Avinash Sequeira, a 36-year-old Indian biker, is facing a hospital bill nearing Dh400,000 (about ₹1 crore) after crashing his borrowed motorcycle in Dubai.
The accident happened during a group ride near Dubai Silicon Oasis, and since Avinash didn't have medical insurance, the hospital's policy requires self-paying patients to deposit estimated costs at or before admission.
Multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery
Avinash suffered several fractures and has already gone through two long surgeries to fix his right femur and hip with steel rods.
Doctors say he'll need two more surgeries on his left leg and right knee, plus three months of rehab before he can walk again.
Family overwhelmed by costs but grateful for support
His father, Sunil Sequeira, shared that the family has no means to meet the rising medical expenses.
The family said they are grateful for the medical care and the support received from friends, fellow bikers and the wider community.