Indian firms adjust operations as April to June heatwaves loom

Companies install coolers and hydrate staff

To help everyone beat the heat, companies like Eternal Group have set up air coolers and water stations in their stores, and have handed out glucose sachets to delivery staff.

Myntra is keeping offices chill with HVAC systems and serving cooling drinks like buttermilk.

Logistics firms are opening more dark stores so delivery routes stay short, while Flipkart is making sure staff stay hydrated.

Meanwhile, Savills India is running information campaigns on heat safety, reminding everyone to drink up when temperatures soar.