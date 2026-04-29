Indian firms adjust operations as April to June heatwaves loom
With intense heatwaves forecast for April to June 2026, Indian companies are switching things up to keep employees safe.
Big names like Mercedes-Benz are encouraging work-from-home wherever feasible, while NoBroker.com has reduced peak-temperature slots for employees who travel.
and shorter office hours, while KEC has restricted outdoor work from 11am to 3pm during peak heat.
Companies install coolers and hydrate staff
To help everyone beat the heat, companies like Eternal Group have set up air coolers and water stations in their stores, and have handed out glucose sachets to delivery staff.
Myntra is keeping offices chill with HVAC systems and serving cooling drinks like buttermilk.
Logistics firms are opening more dark stores so delivery routes stay short, while Flipkart is making sure staff stay hydrated.
Meanwhile, Savills India is running information campaigns on heat safety, reminding everyone to drink up when temperatures soar.