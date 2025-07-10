Next Article
Indian investigators confirm undamaged black boxes in Air India crash
After the tragic Air India crash that claimed 260 lives, investigators have confirmed both black boxes were found intact—despite earlier rumors.
This has helped experts quickly recover key flight data and cockpit recordings to figure out what really happened.
Air India under pressure to step up safety game
Investigators are now looking into possible issues with the plane's fuel controls and engine thrust, with a preliminary report expected soon.
Meanwhile, Air India is facing extra scrutiny from both Indian and European regulators over overdue safety checks and alleged non-compliance with engine part rules.
The airline is under pressure to step up its safety game after this incident.