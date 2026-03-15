Indian Navy recruitment for Agniveer posts begins: Apply now

Eligibility criteria for different posts

Eligibility depends on the post:

For MR, you'll need at least 50% in Matriculation;

SSR asks for Class 12 with Maths and Physics (or equivalent diploma/vocational course);

SSR (Medical) requires Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Age-wise, you should be born between December 1, 2004, and October 31, 2009.

Both unmarried males and females can apply for SSR and MR roles; only unmarried males are eligible for SSR (Medical).