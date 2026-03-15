Indian Navy recruitment for Agniveer posts begins: Apply now
Thinking about a career at sea? The Indian Navy is now taking online applications for Agniveer Sailor posts (SSR, MR, and SSR Medical) for the 2027 batches under the Agnipath scheme.
Apply between March 14 and April 6, 2026, if you're interested.
Eligibility criteria for different posts
Eligibility depends on the post:
For MR, you'll need at least 50% in Matriculation;
SSR asks for Class 12 with Maths and Physics (or equivalent diploma/vocational course);
SSR (Medical) requires Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
Age-wise, you should be born between December 1, 2004, and October 31, 2009.
Both unmarried males and females can apply for SSR and MR roles; only unmarried males are eligible for SSR (Medical).
Selection process and application fee
You'll go through an entrance test (INET), fitness test, written exam, document check, and medical exam.
If selected, training happens at INS Chilka.
There's a ₹550 application fee.
Important dates to remember
Mark your calendar: correction window is open April 10-11; INET happens in May; results drop by June.
All details are on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Don't miss out!