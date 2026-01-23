Indian Railways keeps fare formula secret, sparks questions
India
Indian Railways says its method for calculating ticket prices is a "trade secret" and won't share the details—even after an RTI request.
Officials argue that revealing the formula could hurt their interests and point out they're only required to provide existing records, not explain how fares are set.
New (and pricier) fares now in effect
A new fare structure took effect on December 26, 2025—including higher prices for the new Vande Bharat sleeper trains compared to regular Mail or Express trains.
Railway officials say Indian Railways is 'run as a commercial utility' and must 'discharge various social obligations in national interest,' a point they made while justifying nondisclosure of the pricing methodology.