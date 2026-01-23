Indian Railways rolls out ASC Arjun, its 1st homegrown humanoid robot

What can ASC Arjun actually do?

Arjun spots potential intruders with facial recognition and notifies security if anything's off.

It checks crowd density during busy hours, patrols platforms while dodging obstacles, and can even detect fire or smoke instantly.

The robot chats in English, Hindi, and Telugu for announcements, helps travelers find their way with gestures, and keeps an eye on cleanliness too.

With Arjun around, expect quicker responses from security and an easier time navigating the station—especially if you're new or just passing through.