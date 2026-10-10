Indian Railways runs 6 trains bringing 10,000 personnel to Delhi
Delhi is getting ready for a large protest in Delhi on October 10, and Indian Railways has stepped in by running six special trains to bring about 10,000 personnel into the city.
The first train arrived Friday afternoon, with more on the way.
This move was already underway after the home ministry's October 6 request, and a Thursday evening meeting with the railway minister and senior officials was to discuss train arrangements, cancelations, and diversions.
Delhi to get 110 CAPF companies
To keep things under control, Delhi will now have at least 110 additional CAPF companies joining the existing forces, making this one of the city's biggest deployments since early 2020.
Teams from CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, and CISF are all coming in quickly from areas like Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.
With assemblies banned in Jantar Mantar, CISF is also collecting airline passenger information to help maintain order during this tense time.