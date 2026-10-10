Indian Railways to fine noisy passengers on trains, urges earphones

Thanks to new rules under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, conduct that constitutes a nuisance can be fined ₹1,000 in addition to removal from the railway and forfeiture of the pass or ticket.

Ignore warnings and you could be fined up to ₹5,000 or spend up to six months in jail.

The goal is simple: make train journeys more comfortable by cutting down on unwanted noise.