Indian Railways to fine noisy passengers on trains, urges earphones
India
Indian Railways is getting serious about noise, so if you blast music or videos out loud on trains or at stations, you might face a fine.
To keep things peaceful for everyone, they're now asking passengers to use earphones and keep phone calls quiet.
Jan Vishwas Act penalizes railway nuisance
Thanks to new rules under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, conduct that constitutes a nuisance can be fined ₹1,000 in addition to removal from the railway and forfeiture of the pass or ticket.
Ignore warnings and you could be fined up to ₹5,000 or spend up to six months in jail.
The goal is simple: make train journeys more comfortable by cutting down on unwanted noise.