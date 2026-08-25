Indian sugar prices surge 40% as output drops to 30.6MT
India
Sugar prices have shot up by 40% in major Indian cities over the past few weeks, just as everyone gears up for the festive season.
The main culprits? Tough weather, crop diseases like Red Rot, and poor harvests in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Because of this, sugar production estimates for 2025-26 dropped sharply, from a surplus to just 30.6 million metric tons now.
India allows 1MT sugar imports
To cool things down, the government banned sugar exports in May, tightened stock limits in August, and even allowed 1 million metric tons of imports (a first in nearly a decade).
Still, local production is struggling to meet demand, so don't be surprised if your favorite festival treats are a bit pricier this year.