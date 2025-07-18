India's 1st deep-sea diving support ship INS Nistar: Key facts
On July 8, 2025, the Indian Navy welcomed INS Nistar, its first home-built deep-sea diving support ship.
Made mostly with Indian parts at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam, this vessel puts India in an elite club of navies that can handle underwater rescues.
A look at the tech on board
Nistar is a massive 118-meter ship loaded with tech for extreme diving—think missions up to 300 meters deep.
It's got a special treatment facility to keep divers safe, two underwater robots (ROVs) that can explore down to 1,000 meters, and even a helipad for quick air support.
'Mother ship' for rescuing submariners in trouble
INS Nistar isn't just about cool gadgets—it's the Navy's go-to "mother ship" for rescuing submariners in trouble.
With advanced safety systems and a focus on protecting its crew during tough missions, this ship marks a big step forward in India building its own cutting-edge naval gear.