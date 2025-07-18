Next Article
India, Canada appoint new High Commissioners in each other's capitals
India and Canada are finally moving to patch things up by appointing new High Commissioners in each other's capitals.
This follows a face-to-face between PM Modi and Canada's PM Mark Carney at the G7 Summit, after two years of tension sparked by accusations from former Canadian PM Trudeau—claims India strongly denied.
Leaders committed to shared democratic values
Both sides are getting back to business with plans for senior-level talks on trade, clean energy, and more.
The leaders say they're committed to shared democratic values and respect for each other's sovereignty.
With diplomatic channels reopening and people-to-people connections in focus, it looks like India and Canada are ready for a fresh start—hoping to rebuild trust and work together again.
```