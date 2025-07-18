Deep cracks open up in Kerala's Kasaragod

Experts say "soil piping" (basically underground erosion) is behind these cracks, and vibrations from nearby quarrying may have made things worse. Kasaragod has seen similar problems before during monsoon season—like landslides and road collapses—which shows there are bigger issues with how the land is managed here.

It's a reminder that what happens underground can seriously affect people's lives above it.

For anyone interested in climate change or how human activity impacts nature, this is one of those real-world examples playing out right now.