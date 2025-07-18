Next Article
Judge Yashwant Varma moves SC against misconduct ruling
Justice Yashwant Varma from the Allahabad High Court is taking his fight to the Supreme Court after an internal report found him guilty of misconduct.
The whole issue started when burnt cash was discovered at his home during a fire in March 2025.
Varma says the investigation against him wasn't fair and kicked off without any formal complaint.
Inquiry didn't follow proper procedures for removing a judge: Varma
In his petition, Justice Varma argues that the inquiry broke constitutional rules since it didn't follow proper procedures for removing a judge.
He also says he wasn't given a chance to defend himself or be heard at key moments.
On top of that, he's warning that skipping these legal safeguards could set a risky precedent for how judges are treated in the future.