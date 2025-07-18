Next Article
Fauja Singh, world's oldest marathon runner, dies in accident
Fauja Singh, the legendary 114-year-old marathon runner from Punjab, died after being struck by an SUV in his hometown of Beas.
The driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was arrested and is now in custody.
Dhillon's family has reached out with condolences to Singh's loved ones as police continue their investigation.
'Turbaned Tornado' inspired many to keep moving forward
Born in 1911, Singh didn't start running competitively until he was 89—but quickly made history as the first person over 100 to finish a full marathon.
Known as the "Turbaned Tornado," he set multiple age-group world records and ran his last race at 101.
He even carried the Olympic torch at London 2012.
His story inspired people everywhere to keep moving forward, no matter their age or obstacles.