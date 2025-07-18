Fauja Singh, world's oldest marathon runner, dies in accident

'Turbaned Tornado' inspired many to keep moving forward

Born in 1911, Singh didn't start running competitively until he was 89—but quickly made history as the first person over 100 to finish a full marathon.

Known as the "Turbaned Tornado," he set multiple age-group world records and ran his last race at 101.

He even carried the Olympic torch at London 2012.

His story inspired people everywhere to keep moving forward, no matter their age or obstacles.