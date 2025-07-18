Next Article
Monkey visits Delhi minister's office, gets banana from PWD chief
A monkey casually strolled into the office of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, and the whole thing was caught on video.
Verma shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), showing himself handing a banana to his surprise visitor—definitely not your average workday.
Verma said the visit brought energy and positivity to day
Verma said the visit brought "energy and positivity" to his day.
Online, people quickly linked the moment to Lord Hanuman—since monkeys are seen as sacred in Hinduism—with some even sharing Hanuman Chalisa verses and saying an office turns into sacred ground when blessed like this.