Merging of small govt schools in UP sparks protests
Uttar Pradesh's move to merge government schools with fewer than 50 students has stirred protests from teachers and parents, who fear it could make education less accessible—especially for girls and marginalized groups.
Politicians like Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have voiced concerns, but the Allahabad High Court has given the green light.
The plan aims to shift students from small schools into better-equipped nearby ones.
Plan aligns with National Education Policy 2020
The state says this is about making smarter use of resources as student numbers drop, and it lines up with India's National Education Policy 2020.
Over the past five years, government schools in UP have shrunk from 1.63 lakh to 1.37 lakh, while private schools keep growing.
Many families still worry about overcrowding and longer journeys for kids.