Modi launches 'Amrit Bharat' trains, tickets start at ₹560
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched four new "Amrit Bharat" trains from Motihari, aiming to make travel between Bihar and big northern cities faster and easier.
This move is part of a ₹7,200 crore upgrade to boost the region's connectivity.
Patna-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express for just ₹560
Starting July 31, you can catch the Patna-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express for just ₹560 in sleeper class—no AC needed.
Alongside these new routes, Modi also kicked off upgrades like doubling tracks and improving signals to help trains run smoother across Bihar.
With elections around the corner, these changes are set to make travel more accessible for everyone.