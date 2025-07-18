Modi launches 'Amrit Bharat' trains, tickets start at ₹560

Patna-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express for just ₹560

Starting July 31, you can catch the Patna-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express for just ₹560 in sleeper class—no AC needed.

Alongside these new routes, Modi also kicked off upgrades like doubling tracks and improving signals to help trains run smoother across Bihar.

With elections around the corner, these changes are set to make travel more accessible for everyone.