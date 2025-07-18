Justice Yashwant Varma moves SC against impeachment recommendation India Jul 18, 2025

Justice Yashwant Varma is challenging a panel's recommendation to impeach him after unaccounted cash was found at his home.

He's taken the matter to the Supreme Court, arguing that the process wasn't fair and that the panel—set up by former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna—overstepped its authority.

The government wants to move forward with impeachment, but Varma says his side of the story hasn't been heard.