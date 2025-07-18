Justice Yashwant Varma moves SC against impeachment recommendation
Justice Yashwant Varma is challenging a panel's recommendation to impeach him after unaccounted cash was found at his home.
He's taken the matter to the Supreme Court, arguing that the process wasn't fair and that the panel—set up by former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna—overstepped its authority.
The government wants to move forward with impeachment, but Varma says his side of the story hasn't been heard.
Varma claims he wasn't given a proper chance to defend himself, wasn't granted a personal hearing, and faced public accusations without solid evidence or a formal complaint.
He also feels that media coverage has hurt his reputation.
The Supreme Court will now decide if the process was fair—and its ruling could change how future impeachment cases against judges are handled.